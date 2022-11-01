MRC Global (MRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MRC Global Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $837.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MRC Global
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MRC Global by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 63.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in MRC Global by 115.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MRC Global (MRC)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.