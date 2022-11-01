MRC Global (MRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $837.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MRC Global by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 63.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in MRC Global by 115.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

