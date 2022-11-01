Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 5.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $200.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nabors Industries traded as high as $179.36 and last traded at $179.00. 2,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 178,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.80.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $631.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.01 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. Research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

