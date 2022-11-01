Needham & Company LLC Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $120.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.19.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average of $121.73. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $97.66 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

