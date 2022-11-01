Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stake Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in Nelnet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 480,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after buying an additional 62,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Nelnet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 242,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP raised its holdings in Nelnet by 24.6% during the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 214,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nelnet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.73. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.86.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.24 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 26.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $122,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,945.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

