Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $294.42.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Netflix Price Performance
Shares of NFLX stock opened at $291.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Netflix by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
