Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $294.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $291.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Netflix by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.