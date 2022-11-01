Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Newell Brands traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.04. 67,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,391,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

NWL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Newell Brands Trading Down 8.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

