Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Newmark Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $13.25 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.80. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

