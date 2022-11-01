Nexstar Media Group (NXST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post earnings of $5.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $171.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $269,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.86.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.