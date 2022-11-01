NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.96.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 90.6% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.