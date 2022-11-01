Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

NSC stock opened at $228.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.81. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

