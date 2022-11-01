NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NOV were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,841,000 after buying an additional 532,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,337,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NOV by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after purchasing an additional 298,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NOV by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,026,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,726 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 746.92 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

