NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NOV traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 55,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,197,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of NOV
NOV Trading Up 3.8 %
The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
NOV Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.
About NOV
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOV (NOV)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.