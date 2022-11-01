NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NOV traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 55,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,197,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NOV

NOV Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $747,841,000 after purchasing an additional 532,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,337,000 after purchasing an additional 150,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 56.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $258,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after purchasing an additional 298,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

