Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $50.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 22,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 187,711 shares.The stock last traded at $36.40 and had previously closed at $35.34.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,149,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,463,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $27,316.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,149,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,463,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,652 shares of company stock worth $822,272 in the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Nuvalent by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

