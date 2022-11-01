Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.25. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Nuvera Communications Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $92.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.