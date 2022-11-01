NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 109,346 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $146.08 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KGI Securities downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

