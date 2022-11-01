OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 230.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 31.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

OFG stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.16. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

