Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 4.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) was up 4.6% during trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $12.50. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Opera traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 104,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 37.9% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 218,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Opera by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth approximately $722,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Opera by 7.4% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Opera by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Stock Up 10.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $544.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 29.29%.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

