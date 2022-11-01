OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 424.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $98.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 0.83.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $163,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward Stelmakh acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,800 shares of company stock worth $469,782. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

