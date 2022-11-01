O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $765.00 to $892.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. O’Reilly Automotive traded as high as $842.68 and last traded at $840.88, with a volume of 4195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $836.30.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.33.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $34,913,134. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $724.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.33.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.