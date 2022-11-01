Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Position Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Oshkosh by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 20.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OSK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OSK opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.