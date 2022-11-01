Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Shares Down 0.8%

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $31.00. 4,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 37,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,690,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after acquiring an additional 748,700 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,297,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,408,000 after purchasing an additional 743,041 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter.

