PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock Holdings Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 14.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 52.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 3.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 774,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,503 shares of company stock worth $2,777,358. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $44.92.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

