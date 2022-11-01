Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $231.79 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,813 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.39, for a total transaction of $7,156,861.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,327,898.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,276.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after buying an additional 1,003,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 17.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 88,769 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 26.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,076,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 652.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

