Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Paylocity by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Paylocity by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 5,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173 over the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $231.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.63. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 143.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

