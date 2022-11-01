PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Position Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PFSI opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 26.12%. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $323,017.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $460,022.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,084.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $323,017.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,132,449. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.