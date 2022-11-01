PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $32,594.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $32,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,679,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,051,421.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $50,451.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $39,780.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $51,660.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,900 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $28,665.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $16,491.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $36,300.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $14,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $38,425.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $34,180.20.

On Friday, October 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $33,726.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE PRT opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 85.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.0934 dividend. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.92%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

