Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,356,000 after purchasing an additional 837,473 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after purchasing an additional 733,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,150,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 679,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

WOOF opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WOOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

