Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

