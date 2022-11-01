Population Health Investment (NASDAQ:PHIC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 30,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Population Health Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Population Health Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHIC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Population Health Investment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Population Health Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Population Health Investment by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Population Health Investment Company Profile

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

