Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $88.00. The company traded as high as $88.31 and last traded at $88.01, with a volume of 153236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

