ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,138 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STNE. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,566,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNE opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

