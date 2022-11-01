ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Thor Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE THO opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.