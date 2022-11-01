ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in IAC by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in IAC by 33.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $156.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.08.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 EPS for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

