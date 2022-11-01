ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LYEL opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of -2.03. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 566.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 988,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

