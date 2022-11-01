ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.64. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLO. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

