ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crane by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Crane stock opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $94.83. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

