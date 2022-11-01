ProShare Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 447.06%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

