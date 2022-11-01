ProShare Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,383 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,482,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,231,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after buying an additional 40,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

LKFN opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $64.05 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $3,934,180.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $3,934,180.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,932 shares of company stock worth $4,044,243. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.