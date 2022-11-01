ProShare Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

