ProShare Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $168.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 0.75.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

