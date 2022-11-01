ProShare Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109,253 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 80,223 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EBS. Cowen lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

