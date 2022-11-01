ProShare Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,714 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

SHO opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $251.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

