ProShare Advisors LLC Has $240,000 Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

AAWW opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

