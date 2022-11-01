ProShare Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSMT opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,099,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 552,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,099,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $560,461.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 548,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,929,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,900,911. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.