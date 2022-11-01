ProShare Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 27.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 50,022 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trustmark Trading Up 0.7 %

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

TRMK opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

