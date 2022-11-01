ProShare Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,477 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 2,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOPN opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.40. Kopin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

