ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 1.2 %

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $47.09.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

