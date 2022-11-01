ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,711 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 49.8% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 12,739,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,366 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $37,749,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,604,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 447,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 14.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 283,853 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $4,680,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MultiPlan news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,626.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.43. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

