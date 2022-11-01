ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,435,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,929,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.69.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED stock opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.