ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEIX. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 160.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 562,276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at $503,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

CEIX opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.88.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $544.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. Analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $962,716.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,714.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

